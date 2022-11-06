Home States Karnataka

All should join hands with govt for conservation: Forester in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there is a lot of pressure on forests due to linear projects, the forest department alone cannot safeguard them and everybody should join hands for conservation and protection, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar said. 

During the distribution of the Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation’s Wildlife Service Award 2022, organised by Karnataka Forest Department, he said NGOs, conservationists and celebrities should engage with the government in conservation and protection.

Forest watcher from BRT Tiger Reserve, Fairoz, along with wildlife conservationists -- Sunitha Dhairyam (Mariamma Trust, Bandipur Tiger Reserve), Akhilesh Chipli (Shivammoga) and Colonel C M Muthanna (Kodagu) -- were felicitated by former Indian cricketer and National Cricket Academy director VVS Laxman in the city on Saturday.

The awardees are chosen by a team of panellists from the forest department, including conservationists, based on their work. Laxman expressed concern about climate change and asserted the need to protect forests to mitigate the effects.

There are challenges, which need to be overcome for better results, he added using the platform to encourage youth in sports, but also stressed on the need for quality education.

