Chief Minister bats for laws to stop seizure of ryots’ assets in Karnataka

Published: 06th November 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that laws must be introduced to ensure that the properties of farmers, who fail to repay their loans, are not confiscated or auctioned.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Krishi Mela 2022, he said warned cooperatives and another department not to undertake any confiscation/auction even if the farmers fail to repay the loans and give them more time. He asked the department to resolve their plight.

The backbone of the economic growth is the working class, who must be empowered, he said, adding that 60 per cent of the country’s economy depends on agriculture, and if this sector is bolstered, there will be growth in industry and service sectors.

He awarded the farmers during the mela, and suggested that agricultural universities must work closely with the government, research on agro-economics, and new methods of farming to strengthen the agricultural sector.

The Yashaswini scheme for farmers has been re-launched from November 1, and International Cereal Mela has been organised in January 2023, the chief minister said. From giving loans to additional 10 lakh farmers compared to last year, the government has undertaken many programmes for the farmers, he said.

Speaking about the rural credit system, the CM said he has spoken with Nabard and has insisted on changing the scale of balance as middlemen are making more profit under the existing system.

