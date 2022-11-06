Home States Karnataka

‘Masjid Darshan’ held to clear misconceptions in Karnataka

Bhaskar Prasad, a participant, said people who accuse Muslims of anti-national activities in masjids should be invited to such programmes so that their misunderstanding is cleared.

Published: 06th November 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 02:22 AM

Masjid E Khadria

Visitors at Masjid E Khadria during a masjid tour to promote communal harmony, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to clear misunderstandings and misconceptions about Islam and the Muslim community, the Juma Masjid Trust Board Management Committee in association with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organised a ‘Masjid Darshan’ programme for people from different faiths. The event was held at Masjid E Khadria on Millers Road.

Bhaskar Prasad, a participant, said people who accuse Muslims of anti-national activities in masjids should be invited to such programmes so that their misunderstanding is cleared. He also said the confusion faced by Muslims should be addressed and the responsibility of building a harmonious society is on everyone,” said Prasad.

A large number of non-Muslims, including writers, activists and women took part in the ‘Masjid Darshan’ programme. The participants witnessed ‘azan’ (call for namaz), ablution (process of cleaning hands, feet and face) before prayer, namaz, and library, among other rituals and facilities at the masjid.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bengaluru, who spoke at the event, welcomed the move. He said it is good to see that anyone can go to any mosque to get an idea of the customs and ideas of Islam.

TAGS
Juma Masjid Trust Board Management Committee Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Masjid Darshan Masjid E Khadria
