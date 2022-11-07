Block Twitter accounts of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra, says court on 'KGF: Chapter-2' copyright row

By Online Desk

The Twitter accounts of the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be temporarily blocked over alleged copyright violations, a Karnataka court said Monday evening.

A copyright infringement suit was filed by Bengaluru-based label MRT Music (the plaintiff) two days ago who alleged that the handles illegally used sound records of the blockbuster multilingual film KGF-Chapter 2.

The complaint alleged that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on his official Twitter handle posted two videos of the Yatra, in which popular songs from the film were used without permission.

A Bar and Bench report stated that the court's order stated that "... the plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before entering Telangana.

