Karnataka CM using soft power to shore up his sagging image: Experts

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Politicians are conscious of their image and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is no exception. With the Assembly polls just about six months away, he has been working on his image ever more carefully.While he is touted as a ‘simple CM’ and ‘common man CM’, he is also seen with stars and celebrities over the last few weeks. During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, he flew to Mysuru in a chopper with Kannada superstar Yash, while earlier, he had spent three days with the Rajkumar family before the funeral of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor said, “Politics and politicians have shown a tendency to associate with film and business stars. Both these celebrity categories have advantages and their positivism has a positive rub-off. The fan of a Junior NTR is a fan of those he associates with. This happens more in cinema and less among business leaders.”

Of late, Bommai has often been seen with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty. Political commentator and author Sugata Srinivasraju tweeted recently, “Has #SudhaMurthy become the Rajamata of the Bommai government in Karnataka? Why is she seen so often with him on the dais and in public? Is it the Hubli connection? Or, is Bommai, battered by corruption allegations, making use of the Infosys lady to correct his image?”

He said, “Sudha Murty, I thought, is usually conscious of her associations but this unabashed public display is a bit of a surprise. It would be a great story to just list how many times the two were together at public events and what each said to the other in public. One also wonders if Bommai is cleverly using the popularity of actor #PuneethRajkumar, and the respect with which the Rajkumar family is held by the general public to refurbish his sagging image? There is disquiet about this and Bommai’s ‘filmy approach’ in the state and central BJP for sure.’’

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “Bommai organised Puneeth’s Karnataka Ratna award event on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. He did not invite the governor or opposition leader. Usually it is done in the Banquet Hall of Soudha. Sudha Murty was seen both at Dasara inauguration and Puneeth’s award function. It gives an impression that Bommai is hiding behind the soft power of Sudha Murthy.”

Asked about his close association with Sudha Murty, Bommai said, “She was my senior in college. Our culture is the same. We both also worked at Tatas together and we also have a lot of common friends.’’

BENGALURU: Politicians are conscious of their image and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is no exception. With the Assembly polls just about six months away, he has been working on his image ever more carefully.While he is touted as a ‘simple CM’ and ‘common man CM’, he is also seen with stars and celebrities over the last few weeks. During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, he flew to Mysuru in a chopper with Kannada superstar Yash, while earlier, he had spent three days with the Rajkumar family before the funeral of Puneeth Rajkumar. Brand guru Harish Bijoor said, “Politics and politicians have shown a tendency to associate with film and business stars. Both these celebrity categories have advantages and their positivism has a positive rub-off. The fan of a Junior NTR is a fan of those he associates with. This happens more in cinema and less among business leaders.” Of late, Bommai has often been seen with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty. Political commentator and author Sugata Srinivasraju tweeted recently, “Has #SudhaMurthy become the Rajamata of the Bommai government in Karnataka? Why is she seen so often with him on the dais and in public? Is it the Hubli connection? Or, is Bommai, battered by corruption allegations, making use of the Infosys lady to correct his image?” He said, “Sudha Murty, I thought, is usually conscious of her associations but this unabashed public display is a bit of a surprise. It would be a great story to just list how many times the two were together at public events and what each said to the other in public. One also wonders if Bommai is cleverly using the popularity of actor #PuneethRajkumar, and the respect with which the Rajkumar family is held by the general public to refurbish his sagging image? There is disquiet about this and Bommai’s ‘filmy approach’ in the state and central BJP for sure.’’ Political analyst BS Murthy said, “Bommai organised Puneeth’s Karnataka Ratna award event on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. He did not invite the governor or opposition leader. Usually it is done in the Banquet Hall of Soudha. Sudha Murty was seen both at Dasara inauguration and Puneeth’s award function. It gives an impression that Bommai is hiding behind the soft power of Sudha Murthy.” Asked about his close association with Sudha Murty, Bommai said, “She was my senior in college. Our culture is the same. We both also worked at Tatas together and we also have a lot of common friends.’’