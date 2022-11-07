Krishna puja sees Muslim, Hindu youth join hands in Karnataka 

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A group of Hindu and Muslim friends has come together to install an idol of Lord Krishna and has been worshipping it for the last one month at Habbuwada in Karwar. The youth, who are daily wagers, are worshipping the idol as it is considered auspicious to perform pujas for Lord Krishna during Deepavali by the people of Karwar and surrounding areas.

“This is the first time that we have organised a Krishna puja in our Locality. Our friend Nagraj wanted to worship the idol, saying Krishna is the universal God and people from all communities will be blessed. We all pooled in money for the idol and brought it here. We have been performing pujas on our own, and once done, we will immerse the idol in the sea,” said Shahrukh.

The friends – Nagraj, Babu, Shahrukh, Hritik, Mohammed and Siddiqui – got the clay idol prepared, consecrated it and are now worshipping it. “We have been friends since childhood. We studied together and prayed together. We meet almost every day. We celebrate Muslim festivals and they join us during Hindu festivals,” said Babu.

Their other friends, including Praveen, Nagnath, Ramesh and Akram, contributed Rs 2,000 each and the group spent close to Rs 15,000 for the idol and daily decorations. “We need more money and people are helping us,” he said. Corporator Gajanan Kubde, seeing their enthusiasm, has helped them get the no-objection certificate from the Karwar City Municipality and the police.

“We have just begun it this year. We need to continue it for the next five years,” said Mohammed. Though the event was quiet when it began, it has been drawing big crowds now. The group is planning a grand event when the idol is immersed in December.

