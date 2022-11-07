New quota: Engineers seek ‘scientific’ roster in Karnataka

Home States Karnataka

While PWD, Water Resources and RDPR departments have the bulk of the engineering staff, the other departments have a small number of engineers. 

engineering

Representational image

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineers in Karnataka are unhappy with the present roster system dating back to 1995, which takes care of their recruitment and promotions. They would rather have the more “scientific” roster of the Central government.

Office-bearers of the Karnataka Engineers Sangha, S D Thimmaraju and D S Devraj met Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on Saturday and complained that the engineers’ roster followed by the state government since 1995 was flawed. 

Thimmaraju and Devraj, who hold the post of president and honorary president of the association, alleged in a formal complaint that the reservation roster was not working scientifically, and had an intrinsic flaw. They said the roster needs to be revised in sync with the one followed by the Central government since 2019.

Handful of officers

Their complaint comes in the backdrop of the recent increase in reservation by 6 per cent --  from 18 to 24 per cent; 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs. They said the new revised roster needs to accommodate the 6 per cent hike in reservation to accommodate weightage points, as listed in the Union government’s roster. 

Sources told TNIE on condition of anonymity, “The complaint is that where there are hundreds of promotions and recruitments, there is no problem, but when there is only a handful of officers, then the roster system presents a problem.”
 

