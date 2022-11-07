Want of Aadhar card makes Karnataka man reunite with  family after 25 years

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: IT was a stern advice from his father-in-law that upset Gantgadharappa Talawar, now 51, and he left home 25 years ago. his family waited for him for a few years and thought he was no more. his photo was hung in a room of the house and was garlanded. however, last week, the man in the photo frame reappeared, much to the shock of his family members, especially his children.

Talawar hails from a small village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district. After leaving home in anger, he had no idea what to do for a living. he took a bus to Mangaluru and took up some odd jobs. After a few years, he started working in a farm near Mangaluru, whose owner decided to pay Talawar’s savings to him a few months ago.

“I was having some health issues and I started missing my family. I had a problem with a relative and left my house. My work owner decided to give my savings of Rs 2 lakh for which I had to open a bank account. When I heard that Aadhaar card is mandatory for a bank account, I decided to visit my village and apply for one. 6I am happy to be back with my family and I will live in my village henceforth,” Talawar said.

For many in the village, it was a story from the past they were not ready to believe. Talawar’s old friends questioned him on various issues before accepting him. “At first, we did not believe him. however, after he narrated a few stories, we were shocked and happy at the same time. Talwar’s eldest son is studying in 12th and has no words to explain the return of his father. his wife and younger daughter are happy too. Villagers and neighbours are coming to meet Talawar and hear his story,” said a resident of village.

“There is a small agriculture holding and I wish to continue farming,” said Talawar. “It is good to see people from my age from my village after so many years. Sometimes memories strengthen your bond though I have been separated from my village, home and family for more than two decades. I thank my employer whom I trusted, who saved my earnings,” Talawar added.

