Home States Karnataka

Want of Aadhar card makes Karnataka man reunite with  family after 25 years

For many in the village, it was a story from the past they were not ready to believe.

Published: 07th November 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gantgadharappa Talawar poses with family at his house in Koppal as he retuns home after 25 years.(Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

KOPPAL: IT was a stern advice from his father-in-law that upset Gantgadharappa Talawar, now 51, and he left home 25 years ago. his family waited for him for a few years and thought he was no more. his photo was hung in a room of the house and was garlanded. however, last week, the man in the photo frame reappeared, much to the shock of his family members, especially his children.

Talawar hails from a small village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district. After leaving home in anger, he had no idea what to do for a living. he took a bus to Mangaluru and took up some odd jobs. After a few years, he started working in a farm near Mangaluru, whose owner decided to pay Talawar’s savings to him a few months ago.

“I was having some health issues and I started missing my family. I had a problem with a relative and left my house. My work owner decided to give my savings of Rs 2 lakh for which I had to open a bank account. When I heard that Aadhaar card is mandatory for a bank account, I decided to visit my village and apply for one. 6I am happy to be back with my family and I will live in my village henceforth,” Talawar said.

For many in the village, it was a story from the past they were not ready to believe. Talawar’s old friends questioned him on various issues before accepting him. “At first, we did not believe him. however, after he narrated a few stories, we were shocked and happy at the same time. Talwar’s eldest son is studying in 12th and has no words to explain the return of his father. his wife and younger daughter are happy too. Villagers and neighbours are coming to meet Talawar and hear his story,” said a resident of village.

“There is a small agriculture holding and I wish to continue farming,” said Talawar. “It is good to see people from my age from my village after so many years. Sometimes memories strengthen your bond though I have been separated from my village, home and family for more than two decades. I thank my employer whom I trusted, who saved my earnings,” Talawar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp