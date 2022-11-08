BJP plans two rath yatras after Jana Sankalpa rally: Bommai

By Express News Service

UDUPI : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit will take out two rath yatras in Karnataka after the completion of the ongoing Jana Sankalpa Yatra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. At the party’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Kaup near here, Bommai said while one rath yatra will cover the constituencies in South Karnataka, the second will travel across constituencies in North Karnataka.

The rath yatra will cover all the 224 Assembly constituencies, he added.On Jana Sankalpa Yatra, he said, “We will cover all the constituencies in the state and we have started the second phase of the yatra in coastal districts. Strengthening the party by bringing people together in each constituency is our main objective, and the response has been overwhelming. There is a wave in favour of BJP.”

‘People will reject Cong’

On Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that people of Karnataka have made a ‘sankalpa’ (vow) to elect Congress, Bommai said, “He (Siddaramaiah) is under an illusion that Congress will return to power. People rejected them when they were in power. People have not forgotten their internal fights, policy of dividing society and taking Karnataka towards disaster. None of the statements made by him has ever come true. He had said BS Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy will never become chief ministers. He had also asserted that he will be the CM in 2018, but that too did not happen.”

Reacting to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that he has never seen a more corrupt government in Karnataka, Bommai said, “Corruption was rampant when they were in power and now, they are making such allegations just to cover up their faults. Congress has become synonymous with lies.”Lashing out at Congress, he said people from backward classes have already rejected the party. “For Congress leaders, social justice is just a topic for their speeches,” he added.

On the investment front, he said projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore will come up in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada in the next five years. He said a major share of the investment attracted through the recent Global Investors Meet is in the renewable energy sector and those projects will come in coastal districts.

“Under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, ports of Mangaluru and Karwar will be connected to prominent cities. The Union government has sanctioned Rs 1,774 crore under the Sagar Mala programme for the development of ports. It has relaxed CRZ norms for economic development,” he added.

Bommai further said steps will be taken to procure parboiled rice produced in coastal districts and distribute it through the public distribution system.

SIDDARAMAIAH, DKS ARE DELUSIONAL: BSY

Udupi: Former CM BS Yediyu-rappa on Monday said CLP Leader Siddar-amaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar should learn to speak facts. Speaking at the Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Kaup, he said, “A few Cong-ress leaders are deluding that they have already become the CM. You (Congress leaders) have no moral right to criticise the PM.

People criticised me when I said Rahul Gandhi is a ‘bachha’ as compared to Modi. Congress tastes defeat wherever Rahul goes.” On Modi’s visit to Bengaluru to unveil the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on November 11, he said party workers have decided to bring 3-4 lakh people for the programme and show the PM the strength of the party in Karnataka. “From Chamrajnagar, I will start a campaign along with leaders from North Karnataka... CM Basavaraj Bommai will commence his tour from North Karnataka,” he added.

