Muck on face of local bodies as people fill potholes in Ballari

Several minor accidents have occurred because of potholes, but the local administration has not taken any action despite complaints, said Venkatesh Reddy, a resident.

Published: 08th November 2022 02:53 AM

Women of Gopanakoppa in Hubballi perform tulasi puja on a road under repair as a mark of protest   | D Hemanth

Women of Gopanakoppa in Hubballi perform tulasi puja on a road under repair as a mark of protest   | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
BALLARI/HUBBALLI : The condition of roads has worsened across the state and Ballari is no different. Frustrated with bad roads, and not waiting for the local municipal body to take up the repair work, citizens have jumped in to fill potholes in Ballari city, spending money from their own pocket.

Several minor accidents have occurred because of potholes, but the local administration has not taken any action despite complaints, said Venkatesh Reddy, a resident. “By the time the corporation starts working, we may lose some people to accidents. We did not wait for the administration to wake up. A few like-minded residents collected money and we started filling up large potholes near Royal Circle, SP Office Road and Moti Circle,” he added.

‘Most roads don’t last more than six months’
Prabhakar Nagaldinni, another resident, said most of the roads in the city do not last more than six months.

“The administration should take action against contractors. Ours was not a mock protest. We bought cement and crushed stones, mixed them and then filled the potholes. It is a temporary solution, but we hope the administration will do its part,” he said.

People in Hubballi and Dharwad too took up a similar exercise. A group of women performed the tulasi pooja on the road and also filled up potholes in protest. “We have been requesting local leaders for many months to repair the roads, but no one is responding. The roads are in a bad shape and hundreds of motorists pass through them without complaining. We decided to organise a ritual and also repair roads as a mark of protest,” said a resident.

