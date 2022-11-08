One SDRF unit for every three districts: Karnataka Home Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To give a boost to disaster response during natural and man-made disaster, the state government has decided to set up one State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) unit for every three districts, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Presiding over the Investiture Ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Monday, he said after many years, 1,547 posts in the Fire and Emergency Services Department are being filled up.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot distributed medals to 61 personnel awarded by the President of India.

The office of the Director General of Police; Commandant General, Home Guards; Director, Civil Defence; DGP, Fire and Emergency Services, and Director General of SDRF Karnataka, had organised the event. “The government has provided an aerial platform ladder worth Rs 30 crore to the fire department for emergency response during fire accidents,” he said.

