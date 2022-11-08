Home States Karnataka

Partial chargesheet against Murugha Mutt seer

The district police have also taken the help of the Child Welfare Committee and Odanadi organisation in the probe.

Published: 08th November 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Rape accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The district police have filed a partial chargesheet against Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Shanaru, hostel warden Rashmi and former secretary of the SJM educational institutions Paramashivaiah in a Pocso case based on the allegations by two minor girls of the hostel run by the mutt.

Addressing media persons, SP K Parashuram said on Monday that investigation is still going on against the third accused, who is a minor, and the fifth accused Gangadharaiah, an advocate. “A complete chargesheet will be filed after completion of the probe,” he said.

The SP, however, refused to comment on the issue of children being given drugged fruits and sacred water, saying the matter is under FSL investigation. He said FSL authorities have submitted some reports and more reports are awaited.

On allegations against the seer of rape and murder of a child, whose body was found on railway tracks at Hindupura in Andhra Pradesh, the SP said that it was an accident and the case has been closed. Parashuram said if there are more victims, they can come forward. The district police have also taken the help of the Child Welfare Committee and Odanadi organisation in the probe.

Comments

