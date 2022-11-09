'Get schoolkids to Modi event, or else...': Karnataka DDPI

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Deputy Director Public Instruction (DDPI), Bangalore Rural District, issued a circular dated November 8, 2022, to PU college principals in the district to mobilise students for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on November 11.

The circular stated, “This is as per directions of the preparatory meeting held on November 2. Students will have to be transported in pre-arranged buses and taken to the venue and back. Action will be taken if there is any failure to comply with the order.”

However, facing a backlash from various quarters, the Education Department got into a damage-control mode and withdrew the controversial order.

When contacted, Primary Education Minister B C Nagesh told TNIE, “The DDPI has withdrawn the circular”. He added that he has instructed the Principal Secretary to take action against the “errant” officer.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “The education department under this BJP government has been goofing up on one issue or the other. People are not attending BJP’s meetings and functions and hence it is now trying to exploit school and college students. This move of the government is condemnable.’’

‘Why should students be made to sit under the sun’

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Why issue such a circular in the first place and why cancel it? Why should students be made to sit under the sun at a public function to listen to the PM’s speech.’’

Chief Whip of the Congress party in the Council Prakash Rathod told TNIE, “It is shameful that the government is using an official circular to mobilise crowds.’’

Some official sources, who did not wished to be named, were unconvinced about the sincerity of the government in withdrawing the circular. “Has the education minister denied that they held a crowd-mobilising meeting on November 2? Have the buses been cancelled? Have they penalised the persons who were arranging the buses?

