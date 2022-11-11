Hindu outfit 'purify' Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi with cow urine post-Tipu Jayanthi celebration

By IANS

HUBBALLI, (Karnataka): A Hindu outfit has sprayed cow urine to purify Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi on Friday to cleanse grounds post-Tipu Jayanthi celebrations carried out here. This incident has raised a debate even as progressive thinkers slammed the 'ritual.'

The members of Sri Ram Sena, gathered on the premises of Idgah Maidan to celebrate Kanaka Jayanthi and sprayed cow urine to cleanse the grounds as Tipu Jayanthi was celebrated on Thursday.

Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena sprayed cow urine before commencing the Kanaka Jayanthi celebration. He stated that Tipu Sultan was a religious fanatic and the ground was polluted after celebrating his birth anniversary.

Following the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi, Hindu outfits have demanded permission for the celebration of Kanaka Jayanthi. Sri Ram Sena members erected a pandal at the Idgah Maidan for their celebrations.

Permission was given for three hours for the celebrations by the civic agency. Pramod Muthalik stated that social reformer Kanaka Dasa had given a noble message to society.

"Politicians are destroying the peace of the society in the name of caste and religion," he claimed.

