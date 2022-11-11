Home States Karnataka

Hindu outfit 'purify' Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi with cow urine post-Tipu Jayanthi celebration

Following the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi, Hindu outfits have demanded permission for the celebration of Kanaka Jayanthi.

Published: 11th November 2022 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hindu Mahasabha hosts cow urine drinking party. (Photo| AP)

This file image shows a cow urine drinking party hosted by Hindu Mahasabha. (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

HUBBALLI, (Karnataka):  A Hindu outfit has sprayed cow urine to purify Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi on Friday to cleanse grounds post-Tipu Jayanthi celebrations carried out here. This incident has raised a debate even as progressive thinkers slammed the 'ritual.'

The members of Sri Ram Sena, gathered on the premises of Idgah Maidan to celebrate Kanaka Jayanthi and sprayed cow urine to cleanse the grounds as Tipu Jayanthi was celebrated on Thursday.

Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena sprayed cow urine before commencing the Kanaka Jayanthi celebration. He stated that Tipu Sultan was a religious fanatic and the ground was polluted after celebrating his birth anniversary.

Following the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi, Hindu outfits have demanded permission for the celebration of Kanaka Jayanthi. Sri Ram Sena members erected a pandal at the Idgah Maidan for their celebrations.

Permission was given for three hours for the celebrations by the civic agency. Pramod Muthalik stated that social reformer Kanaka Dasa had given a noble message to society.

"Politicians are destroying the peace of the society in the name of caste and religion," he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Ram Sena Pramod Muthalik Cow urine
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp