Home Minister Araga Jnanendra lauds Karnataka police for efficiency

The state government is also strengthening the cyber department,” he said after inaugurating a police station here on Thursday.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inaugurates the Alanahalli police station in Mysuru on Thursday. (Photo | Express) ​

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Lauding the Karnataka police for its efficiency, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the department is being widely appreciated across the country as was evident during the Home Minister’s conference in Haryana. 

“The state police has introduced online FIR registration and 112 helpline to ensure cops arrive in nine minutes which are commendable. The state government is also strengthening the cyber department,” he said after inaugurating a police station here on Thursday.

