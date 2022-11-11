Home Minister Araga Jnanendra lauds Karnataka police for efficiency

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Lauding the Karnataka police for its efficiency, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the department is being widely appreciated across the country as was evident during the Home Minister’s conference in Haryana.

“The state police has introduced online FIR registration and 112 helpline to ensure cops arrive in nine minutes which are commendable. The state government is also strengthening the cyber department,” he said after inaugurating a police station here on Thursday.

