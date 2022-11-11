Home States Karnataka

PM to touch base with three community heads during Bengaluru visit

To pay tribute to Kanakadasa, Valmiki, Obavva; Kempegowda will not yield Vokkaliga votes, scoffs Kumaraswamy

Published: 11th November 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Friday will not just set the development agenda, but will also have a hint of social engineering when he meets three religious heads, in an apparent attempt to woo their communities, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka.

As per plan, Modi will pay floral tributes to the statues of saints Kanakadasa and Valmiki, in the presence of Kuruba community religious head Sri Niranjananandapuri Swami and ST Nayaka community’s Sri Prasannananda Swami, at Vidhana Soudha. The Karnataka government recently approved a hike in the SC/ST quota, and the ball is now in the Centre’s court.  

Modi, who will unveil Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s 108-ft bronze ‘Statue of Prosperity’ at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), will be sharing the dais with prominent Vokkaliga religious head
Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami at a public rally. It remains to be seen whether PM Modi responds to the Vokkaliga community demand for a hike in quota from 4 per cent to 10 per cent.

Police personnel at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on the eve of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the state capital on Friday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Modi will also pay floral tributes to the portrait of Onake Obavva, the Dalit woman warrior who had single-handedly fended off Hyder Ali’s forces with a pestle, during the invasion of the rocky fort of Chitradurga in the mid-seventeenth century. The BJP government is already projecting Obavva, who died a heroic death, as a Hindu warrior and her birth anniversary was also observed by the government.

Meanwhile, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy attacked the government, alleging that it was trying to gain political mileage by transforming the Kempegowda statue unveiling into a BJP event. “If they believe it will fetch the BJP the Vokkaliga votes, it’s their illusion. People are closely watching the turn of events and will disillusion the BJP,” he observed, adding that using Kempegowda’s image for political gain is an “unpardonable move”.  “Both the BJP and Congress proved disastrous for the city of Bengaluru, built by Kempegowda. We will honour Kempegowda by fixing the problems,” he remarked.

Political pundits say the BJP is going all out to woo the Vokkaliga community in Old Mysuru region, where it is on a weak footing, and where the JDS is still a force to reckon with by virtue of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s towering presence here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka PM Modi 2023 assembly polls
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp