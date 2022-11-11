Home States Karnataka

PM unveils Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue at KIA

The Vande Bharat Express, the first such train in south India, will be flagged off at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station at 10.20 am.

108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the ‘Vande Bharat’ high-speed train between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru and unveil the 108-foot bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who inspected the preparations for the PM’s programmes at the Kempegowda International Airport premises, said the PM will arrive at the HAL airport in the city around 9 am. He will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poet Sri Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki on Vidhana Soudha premises around 9.45 am.

The Vande Bharat Express, the first such train in south India, will be flagged off at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station at 10.20 am. PM Modi will also flag off the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra’ train from KSR Railway Station.

Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport and unveil the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda around 11.30 am and address a public function near the airport at 12.30 pm. Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city for the PM’s visit. P4

MODI VISIT: TRAINS CANCELLED, DIVERTED
With PM Narendra Modi set to flag off two trains at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru Railway Station on Friday, several train schedules have been cancelled/terminated at earlier stations/regulated/diverted on Friday. Departures have also been rescheduled, with several trains leaving from Yeshwanthpur, Cantonment and Nayandahalli, instead of KSR. While the KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 06581/06582) stands cancelled, 11 will be terminated at Yeshwanthpur and Nayandahalli, instead of KSR. Four trains will be regulated (at slow speed), five will be rescheduled, while one train will be diverted.

