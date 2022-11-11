Home States Karnataka

Two held for influencing victim to file second POCSO case against Shivamurthy Murugha

The second POCSO case was registered on the basis of the audio clip which went viral.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The district police on Thursday arrested former administrator of Murugha Mutt, S K Basavarajan and a teacher from Athani, Basavarajendra on charges of influencing one of the victims to file a second POCSO case against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said that after the registration of the second POCSO case against the pontiff, an audio went viral in which Basavarajendra can be heard influencing the victim on request
from her mother Gayatri to book a POCSO case against the pontiff.

In the audio clip, Basavarajendra is heard calling the minor victim and requesting her to file a case to which she initially refused. She, however, filed a case later, the SP said. The second POCSO case was registered on the basis of the audio clip which went viral.

