‘Withdrew Hindu remark to avoid damage to Congress’: Satish Jarkiholi

“But, I will continue to discuss with experts to prove my statement. I did not withdraw my statement due to any pressure,” Jarkiholi told the media here on Thursday.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:19 AM

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Days after creating a political storm over the origin of the word ‘Hindu’, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday said he withdrew his statement only to avoid further damage to the Congress. “But, I will continue to discuss with experts to prove my statement. I did not withdraw my statement due to any pressure,” he told the media here on Thursday.

“If my statement has hurt anyone, I express regret.  It was my personal view... so I never expected any support from the party. However, those who have knowledge on this topic have expressed their support,” he added.

“The matter is not going to end. Now, my responsibilities have increased as I have to prove that I was right. Discussions, debates, research on this will continue. There are experts in my party too. I will discuss it with them. Though I am facing the wrath of a few people, I will not change my ideology.  I will try to convince leaders of all parties that I was right,” he added.

