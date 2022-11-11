Home States Karnataka

Work an hour extra, Karnataka CM tells govt employees

The government has constituted the 7th Pay Commission headed by Chairman Dr Sudhakar Rao, a former chief secretary, to revise the pay scale of government employees.

Published: 11th November 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP senior leader Arun Singh and others visit the 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon the state government employees to work one hour extra every day and give special emphasis to helping the poor, the downtrodden and women.

Speaking after being felicitated by members of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association for constituting the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay scale of government employees, the CM said the government employees at all levels should work one hour extra every day as that would contribute immensely for the development of the state.

“You all must work with honesty, dedication and loyalty and leave the rest to me,” the CM told the employees association members and expressed confidence that the BJP will come back to power after the 2023 assembly polls and implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. “All of us must strive hard to build a Nava Bharat through Nava Karnataka.

As for the aim of making India a $5 trillion economy, the contribution of Karnataka must be $1 trillion,” the CM said.

Complimenting the employees for their good work during floods and the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM said as the head of the state it was his responsibility to recognise the services of the employees and fulfil their demands. Bommai said when he took over as the CM, there was a deficit of Rs 5,000 crore in the revenue collection. But officials worked hard to meet the target and even exceeded it by Rs 13,000 crore.

