Home States Karnataka

Congress Dalit leaders Mahadevappa, Dr Parameshwara meet, discuss SC vote bank

The duo deliberated on holding an SC convention to bring all the castes and sub-castes within SCs under a single platform.

Published: 13th November 2022 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader and former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa here on Friday evening discussed at length how to woo SC communities towards the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The meeting between the two Dalit leaders has gained significance in the backdrop of senior and veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has become the AICC president who has seemingly given them the task of uniting the communities, sources said.

The duo deliberated on holding an SC convention to bring all the castes and sub-castes within SCs under a single platform. The focus will especially be on the SC left community which has inclined towards BJP for sometime.

Mahadevappa, who is in the close group of opposition leader Siddaramaiah, meeting Parameshwara also sparked off speculation whether they discussed Dalit CM issue too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC vote bank Congress Dalit Dr G Parameshwara Mahadevappa
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp