Congress Dalit leaders Mahadevappa, Dr Parameshwara meet, discuss SC vote bank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader and former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa here on Friday evening discussed at length how to woo SC communities towards the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The meeting between the two Dalit leaders has gained significance in the backdrop of senior and veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has become the AICC president who has seemingly given them the task of uniting the communities, sources said.

The duo deliberated on holding an SC convention to bring all the castes and sub-castes within SCs under a single platform. The focus will especially be on the SC left community which has inclined towards BJP for sometime.

Mahadevappa, who is in the close group of opposition leader Siddaramaiah, meeting Parameshwara also sparked off speculation whether they discussed Dalit CM issue too.

BENGALURU: Congress leader and former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa here on Friday evening discussed at length how to woo SC communities towards the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The meeting between the two Dalit leaders has gained significance in the backdrop of senior and veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has become the AICC president who has seemingly given them the task of uniting the communities, sources said. The duo deliberated on holding an SC convention to bring all the castes and sub-castes within SCs under a single platform. The focus will especially be on the SC left community which has inclined towards BJP for sometime. Mahadevappa, who is in the close group of opposition leader Siddaramaiah, meeting Parameshwara also sparked off speculation whether they discussed Dalit CM issue too.