Home States Karnataka

‘Hitler-faced’ stink bugs spotted in Gadag district are so Kafkaesque

These bugs are said to be commonly found in countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

Published: 13th November 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

​ A ‘Hitler bug’ spotted at Gadag | Express ​

​ A ‘Hitler bug’ spotted at Gadag | Express ​

By Express News Service

GADAG : Mystery has descended on Bhairapur hillock near Gajendragad in Karnataka’s Gadag district. All of a sudden, large numbers of human-faced stink bugs are being spotted. This is for the first time that these creatures are being found in the district.

They were first seen on Bhairapur hillock last month. Some wildlife enthusiasts attribute their appearance to the incessant rain that has been lashing the district for the last couple of months. But officials said detailed research needs to be carried out to find out how and why they have suddenly emerged in the area.
They are also called ‘Hitler bugs’ as they sport a pattern on their bodies that resembles German dictator Adolf Hitler’s face. The bug’s scientific name is Catacanthus Incarnatus.

On Friday, some wildlife enthusiasts who first spotted the bugs, clicked photographs and shared them with some officials in Gadag and Bengaluru.

These bugs are said to be commonly found in countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea. They feed on plants like Memecyclon umbrellatum, Glochidon ellipticum and Olea diocia.

Their life-span ranges between seven months and nine months, and they play an important role in shaping the food chain of the areas they are present in.

Sangamesh Kadagad and Manjunath Nayak, who first saw these bugs said, “In Karnataka, these are found in Uttar Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru, but in north Karnataka, they can be rarely seen. We are surprised to see such bugs in places like Gajendragad of Gadag district. Only extensive research can reveal more details.”

The stink bugs are known to be notorious pests as they congregate in large numbers and attack fruits.  They use pheromones (external secretions emitted by one of a species, the smell of which is received by the others of the same species like an invitation). The stink bugs are also known to pose a threat to cotton, corn, soybean and cashew tree crops, and are understood to be pesticide-resistant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag stink bugs human-faced stink bugs
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp