'I love the Gandhis and prayed for them daily': Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I fell in love with Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) when she met me in the Special Prison for Women, Vellore on March 19, 2008,” said Nalini Sriharan in an exclusive chat with TNIE. “I love the Gandhi family and I have prayed for each one of them every day. I wish them well,” she said in an emotional outburst.

Nalini and five other life term convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were formally released from prison on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court set them free.

Nalini said, “Past is past. There are a lot of regrets. I have paid a big price … the best years of my life for it (in the prison).” Her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan – a Sri Lankan national, who was also convicted in the case -- too was set free. He and three other convicts were taken to the special refugee camp at Tiruchirapalli soon after they walked out of the prison.

Nalini said she would now like to go and stay with her husband and daughter – Dr Harithra Sriharan, who is a practising oncologist in the UK. “I would like to be with my family. I have not seen my daughter grow. My sister-in-law, who is a teacher in the UK, brought her up. My in-laws are also in the UK,” said Nalini.

Asked whether her husband would seek Indian citizenship, she said it should not be an issue since he is married to an Indian and has stayed in the country for close to 32 years. “He wants to be with his family now,” she said. About her long (31 years) incarceration, Nalini said it was “hell.” “There is no point in looking back. I want to look ahead now. I will not join public life. I am thankful to the government and each one of you. I love you all,” she said.

