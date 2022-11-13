Home States Karnataka

Karnataka comes second in Jan Aushadhi, more stores on anvil

A proposal has been sent by the health department to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India for opening 500 new stores in the state

Published: 13th November 2022

A Jan Aushadhi store (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Karnataka has ranked second in the Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi scheme, and the government plans to set up 540 new stores across the state.  The scheme has been working well, and 1,052 shops have been opened so far.

A proposal has been sent by the health department to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India for opening 500 new stores in the state, and around 40 new stores in government hospitals. Since February 2022, 300 new stores have been opened in Karnataka. 

