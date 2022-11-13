Karnataka: Woman hides paramour in one room, kills husband in next

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fifty-two-year man was killed by his wife and her paramour at their residence in Vaderahalli under Vidyaranapura police station limits on November 6. What is more shocking is that the murder was plotted by the victim’s wife and her paramour in another room of the same house. The victim is Rakesh Tomanga, and the accused are Devi, 46, and her paramour Jainul Ali alias Babu, 30. Rakesh and Devi were married for 10 years and the former was working as a security guard in the city for the last 30 years.

There are two rooms in the victim’s house. One room is used by the couple to sleep and the second room is used to store luggage. The paramour was in the luggage room for nearly 10 days which the victim did not notice. Devi was frustrated with her husband over his lack of interest in sex. Every afternoon, she would take lunch to Rakesh, who was her husband’s colleague, and became close to him.

The victim was addicted to alcohol and would always come home drunk. Devi and Babu wanted to kill Rakesh on October 28, but were unable to. Since then the paramour was in the victim’s house. After the murder, the woman tried to mislead the police saying that her husband died of excessive drinking. Postmortem report revealed that Rakesh had been strangled to death. The woman is the second wife of the victim. His first wife had deserted him.

Rakesh’s cousin Vishal Tamanga approached the police.“After killing her husband, Devi claimed that the previous night he had come home with two liquor bottles. While drinking, he had omelette and kebabs. Immediately he took sugar tablets and started screaming saying that he is experiencing pain in his throat. After drinking water, he went to sleep. Around 4 am, she found him dead,” Vishal has told the police.

“Devi after the murder transferred money from her husband’s bank account to her account. The mobile phone number of her paramour was also registered in her name. When she was questioned with these findings, she had no answers and confessed. Babu claimed that she had challenged him to kill her husband,” the police added.

BENGALURU: A fifty-two-year man was killed by his wife and her paramour at their residence in Vaderahalli under Vidyaranapura police station limits on November 6. What is more shocking is that the murder was plotted by the victim’s wife and her paramour in another room of the same house. The victim is Rakesh Tomanga, and the accused are Devi, 46, and her paramour Jainul Ali alias Babu, 30. Rakesh and Devi were married for 10 years and the former was working as a security guard in the city for the last 30 years. There are two rooms in the victim’s house. One room is used by the couple to sleep and the second room is used to store luggage. The paramour was in the luggage room for nearly 10 days which the victim did not notice. Devi was frustrated with her husband over his lack of interest in sex. Every afternoon, she would take lunch to Rakesh, who was her husband’s colleague, and became close to him. The victim was addicted to alcohol and would always come home drunk. Devi and Babu wanted to kill Rakesh on October 28, but were unable to. Since then the paramour was in the victim’s house. After the murder, the woman tried to mislead the police saying that her husband died of excessive drinking. Postmortem report revealed that Rakesh had been strangled to death. The woman is the second wife of the victim. His first wife had deserted him. Rakesh’s cousin Vishal Tamanga approached the police.“After killing her husband, Devi claimed that the previous night he had come home with two liquor bottles. While drinking, he had omelette and kebabs. Immediately he took sugar tablets and started screaming saying that he is experiencing pain in his throat. After drinking water, he went to sleep. Around 4 am, she found him dead,” Vishal has told the police. “Devi after the murder transferred money from her husband’s bank account to her account. The mobile phone number of her paramour was also registered in her name. When she was questioned with these findings, she had no answers and confessed. Babu claimed that she had challenged him to kill her husband,” the police added.