‘Make pollution public issue, so it becomes an election mandate’

When pollution becomes a public issue and is heavily debated, it is only then that politicians will take it seriously and changes will happen. At present, addressing issues around pollution is not the top priority of the government or officials. Pollution of all sorts — air, water, municipal solid waste, plastic, noise etc — is a public issue. When the need to prevent pollution of all kinds is made public and more intensely and widely debated, then it will become an election mandate and allows it to be addressed seriously, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Member Secretary Srinivasulu told The New Sunday Express at an interaction with its editorial staff. Excerpts:

What should citizens do to combat pollution?

As a common man, one should think beyond consumption. One should stop and think where is this leading to. The mindset of people needs to change. The issues and impacts of pollution should be debated at length and at multiple forums. The parameters, the problems and awareness should be discussed and debated by the people. Once a product is purchased, used and disposed of, we never think of what happens to it. We should stop and think “what next?” A change at the smallest level will make a difference. For instance, simple segregation of municipal solid waste at source will ensure it is easily processed, recycled and converted into manure, so that it does not reach landfills. As a society, we do not replicate the best examples from other places. Unless issues and solutions are debated at all levels, problems cannot be solved. KSPCB is conducting awareness programmes, but more is required. People need to raise questions, only then it will become a political mandate and help citizens at large.

What is the biggest worry in pollution? Is Bengaluru heading the Delhi way?

The important thing that we should focus on in Bengaluru and Karnataka is not air pollution. We see Delhi and we get worried about what will happen here. But there is another cause of worry: Pollution of water and lakes. Of course, air pollution is a matter of concern, but the biggest worry at present is water pollution.

The National Green Tribunal penalised Karnataka Rs 2,900 crore plus Rs 3,400 crore for lapses in solid waste management. Neighbouring Maharashtra was penalised with Rs 12,500 crore. But even as Maharashtra was penalised higher, the problem in Karnataka persists.

In Karnataka 3,300 MLD of sewage is generated. The moment it’s sewage, we think it is treated by Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and underground drainage. But the installed capacity to treat sewage is 2,787 MLD, leaving a gap of 1,400 MLD. Also the entire installed capacity is not utilised, and that is a worry.

Why is the problem of sewage and water pollution not addressed? There is technology. What is lacking?

The message is simple: One solution does not fit all. In a small village there is no need for STP or UGD. The ideal solution, which was followed earlier too, is Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) or soak pits. Every home has one. Now there is a need to have a large pit on the village outskirts, which is cleared annually and the manure is utilised. Devanahalli was the first to have this in 2008, and it is a success. But it is not being replicated everywhere, and that is a collective failure of all stakeholders.

At the taluk headquarters level, there is a need for other solutions like Decentralised WasteWater Treatment Technologies (Dewatt). This has also proved a success. The two solutions have been flagged to the government and are being discussed at the highest level for implementation, especially after the NGT directions.

What about water pollution in Bengaluru?

This is where the role of the Board (KSPCB) and all the stakeholders, including the city corporation, comes in. Short-term solutions will not work. Bengaluru has 1,400 MLD sewage generated, but the gaps and last-mile connectivity is a problem. STPs are not being used to their full capacity. BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board) has agreed to resolve these issues within three months. But of the treated 1,200 MLD, 600 MLD is sent downstream to fill water bodies in Kolar, Chikkaballapur and other places. The same should also be utilised in Bengaluru after further treatment to meet the water needs, instead of pumping water from far-off places like the Western Ghats costing Rs 12,000 crore for 24 tmcft of water and Rs 9,000 crore for 3 tmcft of water. Sewage water being sent back to lakes and drains after treatment is not the ideal solution, when everyone is looking for water from different sources.

But in the case of Bengaluru, drinking water is top priority. Shouldn’t this be addressed?

Water can be utilised for further needs after improved treatment. At present, there is only primary and secondary treatment for sewage water. But after tertiary treatment, it can be fit for further consumption. Tertiary treatment plant installation would cost around Rs 3,000 crore. If done, we will have 1,000 million litres of potable water for Bengaluru, that is 14 tmcft per year. All major consumers of water — parks, fire stations, construction industry, horticulture etc — should use treated water.

What is KSPCB’s role? The opinion is that it is doing little to penalise violators …

When KSPCB was set up, it was majorly looking at industries. But now, bigger polluters are urban local bodies. The ratio of pollution is now 20:80 (industry versus ULB). We have been issuing notices to penalise and close down industries. Also in the last one year, 60 criminal cases have been booked against ULB commissioners in Karnataka, except Bengaluru. But one must understand that booking cases against officials is not the solution. Addressing the issue, working together and creating awareness is required.

Do you think it is time that laws are changed and KSPCB given more powers?

First, we should start by addressing organisational strength. The entire Board strength in Karnataka now is 500. We need sufficient foot soldiers across the state. Every district needs at least three to four officers, but some districts have just one. This problem persists across India. It has been pointed out to the government and is being addressed.

We have stringent rules and laws. There is Air Act (1981), Water Act (1974), Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules 2010, Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules (2016) along with Battery Rules 2016, e-Waste Management Rules 2016, Hazardous Waste Management Rules 2016 and Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and Covid Waste Rules 2020. We are also talking of Extended Producer Responsibility Rules, the effects of which will be seen in another five years. These rules need to be internalised by ULBs for strict implementation. Yes, with time some more modifications can be done.

What about air pollution?

It is a matter of concern, especially with the number of vehicles rising. Of the 172 non-attainment cities in India, where AQI (Air Quality Index) is above 50, Karnataka has four — Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Davangere and Kalaburagi. We are undertaking a source apportionment study, where locality-wise pollution load and source is being assessed. It has been found that 50 per cent of pollution is from vehicles, followed by construction and debris and then from MSW. A 44-point action plan for Bengaluru and 33-point action plan for other cities have been prepared. With these being implemented in two years, AQI will improve in Bengaluru and in the state.

A ban or restriction on registration of new vehicles was debated. Why hasn’t it been implemented?

Private vehicles can be banned. But for this, issues like proper mass public transport system, EV vehicles (where battery waste generated management systems will have to be in place) and connectivity will have to be addressed. It is not an easy solution.

E-waste has become a major worry. How is it being addressed?

Karnataka generates three lakh tonnes of accounted e-waste every day. There will be more than this which is not accounted for. The channel of handling is defined simply as producer, dismantler, refurbisher and then waste site. We have identified and listed authorised agencies and individuals to collect, dismantle and segregate e-waste, but the problem — or rather fear — among the people is cyber security, data leak, data safety and sentiments.

But one does not realise that due to improper handling, it is reaching the landfills. The metals released are polluting the environment, including groundwater.

E-waste is a rich resource and has high economic value because of precious metals like gold, silver, cadmium copper, mercury, nickel etc, in it. By processing six grams of raw material, one gram gold ore is obtained, but by processing one tonne e-waste 24 grams gold ore is obtained. The time gap between legislation, corresponding rules and implementing them is where the worry is.

Is waste management, especially e-waste, a profitable economic activity for investors?

Today, waste management is a huge resource. People or agencies are available and waiting to collect municipal solid waste to convert to manure and sell. Plastic recycling units are a big industry. But it needs a big framework, rules and support to establish these industries. At the Global Investors Meet, too, we tried to promote these industries. Waste processing is also an industry. It negates the prospect of many other industries. It’s a win-win situation. In fact, the government agencies can also become self-sufficient by charging for the services offered to citizens like for garbage collection and processing and waste water management. But they do not as the entire system is not in place. If it is, then this will help in making them financially independent.

What about plastic waste management? Isn’t this a bigger worry now?

One should remember and understand that plastic cannot be fully eliminated unless there is a permanent alternative solution for replacing it. Plastic is a menace. But the government is addressing it in a phased manner. If it says 100% ban on all plastic, what is the alternative for packaging, say, milk? There are 17 categories of plastic, of which seven categories have been recommended for recycling, 10 are not. At present children’s plastic items, single-use plastic cutlery and carry bags have been banned.

Isn’t addressing noise pollution a big challenge?

It is a worry and a big challenge. We have written to traffic police and transport departments to have adaptive or smart signals, which will help gauge traffic and change automatically. This will help, but the problem is to put them. The Board has proposed to install them at its own cost for pilot study also. But for the police, the bigger worry is traffic and people’s safety, noise pollution comes last in their list. Interestingly, over the last year, we have received the highest number of complaints for noise pollution, compared to air and water pollution, and most of the complainants are residents staying around noisy commercialised or mixed residential areas. We have purchased noise meters and are checking. The High Court has also directed the police to have noise-measuring equipment.

