Home States Karnataka

Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru airport off limits for public?

Some enthusiasts were seen taking a selfie with the statue in the distance as the backdrop.  

Published: 14th November 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda statue

Kempegowda statue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Thousands of visitors who came to see the 108-foot-tall ‘Statue of Prosperity’ of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at KIA were disappointed during the weekend, as the authorities refused to let them anywhere near the statue. People have been eager to see the statue that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and has entered the record books for being the tallest structure erected for the founder of a city.

Villagers from surrounding areas and different parts of Bengaluru arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday and Sunday to go near the statue, but gates were shut and they were not let in. Emotions ran high and they shouted slogans against the authorities.

The enthusiastic crowd was so big that traffic near the airport was affected as vehicles were parked for a long distance along the airport compound wall and there were no policemen to control the movement of vehicles. Some enthusiasts were seen taking a selfie with the statue in the distance as the backdrop.  

‘Is the statue only for netas?

Niranjan VK, a resident of Basavanagudi, said, “I went out on a weekend drive and wanted to see the statue up close. But the authorities had closed the gates and were forcing the public to leave the premises. I was upset.

Later, I went to Nandhi Hills. Chandrakala Gopinath, who came from Banaswadi along with her two children, said, “The government spent crores of rupees to build this statue. What is the purpose if people are not allowed to see it? Is it meant only for politicians?”

A police officer from the KIA police station said, “We don’t know if the area around the statue is being maintained by KIA or BBMP. We haven’t deployed police. The public may be allowed after some days.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda statue Bengaluru airport
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp