Siddaramaiah decided to change constituency fearing defeat: Karnataka Excise Minister

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Karnataka Excise Minister Gopalaiah said on Monday that the opposition leader Siddaramaiah has decided to change the constituency for the 2023 assembly elections fearing defeat.

Speaking to the reporters here the minister said, "It would be better for Siddaramaiah to contest from the Badami assembly constituency from where he was elected to the assembly. He has to provide justice for his voters by taking up the development works as promised."

He said that Siddaramaiah may continue to search for the constituencies till elections dates are announced Gopalaiah ridiculed.

When asked about the issue of the invitation to former prime minister HD Devegowda over the unveiling of the Statue of Prosperity in Bengaluru Gopalaiah who is also Hassan district in-charge minister said that the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sent the invitation to Gowda having hiS regards about the former prime minister and also spoke to him over the phone.

He didn't find any mistake in this regard he added.

Gopalaiah also said that no minister or MLA from BJP will join the Congress under any circumstances. All the ministers are happy in the party and they will contest the 2023 assembly elections under the BJP ticket he added.

