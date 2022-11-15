A record: Whopping 14.77 lakh cases settled through mediation in Karnataka

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU: A total of 14.77 lakh pre-litigation and pending cases in the courts were settled through mediation in the 'Rashtriya Lok Adalat' held on November 12 across Karnataka.

According to Justice B Veerappa, the executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, compared to previous Lok Adalats, a record number of cases have been settled this time.

A total of 1,021 benches -- 1,013 of the district courts and eight of the High Court -- settled a total of 1,76,501 pending cases in various courts.

As many as 14,77,285 cases including 13,00,784 pre-litigation ones were settled through mediation, and a compensation of Rs 1,282 crore was awarded, it was stated.

