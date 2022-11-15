Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government inks MoU with Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States 

Under the MoU, CEGIS has proposed to provide technical, analytical, and programmatic support in areas such as enhancement of state revenue.

Published: 15th November 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Government of Karnataka on Tuesday entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Under the MoU, CEGIS has proposed to provide technical, analytical, and programmatic support in areas such as enhancement of state revenue including competency mapping and training of frontline tax officials, designing a strategy for improving 'Administrative Data Quality' and data use for Education, Health, and Women and Child Development Departments.

"CEGIS shall work closely with departments such as Finance, Education, Social Welfare, and others to identify mutually aligned areas to provide technical and analytical support.

The work of CEGIS is being done pro bono as part of its ongoing efforts in this space," an official statement said.

As the Chief Minister has laid out an action plan for making Karnataka a USD one trillion economy by the year 2025 in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD five trillion economy, CEGIS' work on improving the quality of administrative data shall contribute towards better measurement of outcomes by leveraging technology and usage of data for effective decision making, it said.

Additionally, CEGIS shall work with various departments and institutions for sustained and targeted competency building and learning of government officials to address the changing needs and aspirations of the citizens.

CEGIS is working as part of the national programme on capacity building as well, it was stated.

Founded in 2019, CEGIS aims to enable a transformative improvement in the functioning of Indian state governments, the statement said CEGIS works with Indian states in preparing an analytical roadmap for governance and expenditure reforms and provides strategic implementation support to deliver on this vision, it said.

CEGIS provides technical support to Government Departments and their agencies on "Outcome Measurement, Personnel Management, Strategic Public Finance" and improving State's capacity to work with markets.

At present, CEGIS is engaged with the Governments of Telangana, NCT of Delhi, Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka MoU CEGIS Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp