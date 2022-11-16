Home States Karnataka

Care centre for kids of women health dept staff

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar launched a day care centre in Arogya Soudha on Tuesday for the children of women officers and staffers of the health department.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar launched a day care centre in Arogya Soudha on Tuesday for the children of women officers and staffers of the health department. The centre, which has been built as a model centre, will provide all the necessary equipment and other amenities for the children, he said, addding that such sub-centres are necessary for the mental and physical development of the kids.

The government is committed to provide facilties to the children of women employees, especially when the kids attain the age of 10. The mothers will be able to work more freely and even accompany their children during breaks, he said. The care centre can accomodate 20 children at the Arogya Soudha, which has innovative floor, rubber mats, toys and staffers to cater to the needs of the children up to primary school level. A couple, who works in the Arogya Soudha, said that their two-year-old son Pritam, will be able to get access to better facilites at the centre.

