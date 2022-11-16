Home States Karnataka

Karnataka elections: Without Katti, Mamani, BJP may face tough challenge

Katti and Mamani recorded comfortable victories from Hukkeri and Saudatti, respectively, in the last three elections.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Late BJP leader Anand Mamani 

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The recent demise of MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri) and Anand Mamani (Saudatti) is expected to hamper the political prospects of the BJP in both the constituencies, as the ruling party struggles to find able replacements to continue its winning streak in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Katti and Mamani recorded comfortable victories from Hukkeri and Saudatti, respectively, in the last three elections. But whether the BJP will field members of both their families to capitalise on the sympathy factor remains to be seen, even as several leaders expect new faces to be fielded.

The brother of Umesh Katti, former MP from Chikkodi, Ramesh Katti, should be an apt replacement, but the Katti family remains undecided about its next move. “I am not keen on contesting the elections and have asked the party to field Nikhil, son of Umesh Katti instead.

But the party leadership wants me to contest as Nikhil is still young. I am prepared to make way for someone else as well, if the party is interested,’’ said Ramesh. He added that he was prepared to enter the fray as a BJP candidate if the party leadership insisted and felt he was the right candidate for the party to retain the Hukkeri seat.

According to sources, the BJP is keen to retain Hukkeri from where Umesh Katti has won eight of the last nine Assembly elections. He won four times, starting from 1985 to 1999, on a Janata Dal ticket, but then lost in 2004 as a Congress candidate, and then went on to win the last three elections on a BJP ticket. In the next few weeks, a consensus BJP candidate for Hukkeri is likely to emerge, sources added.

Former minister A B Patil of the Congress, an aspirant for the Congress ticket from Belagavi North, is now keen to contest from his home constituency of Hukkeri, after the death of Umesh Katti. An interesting clash is possible in Hukkeri between the BJP and Congress, if the Kattis and Patils enter the fray. The BJP is in a dilemma on the selection of a consensus candidate in Saudatti, another party bastion where Anand Mamani had won the last three elections. 

Unlike Hukkeri, the party lacked a potential replacement for Mamani here. His wife, Ratna, is not an active politician and their children are still very young to enter electoral politics. A section of the party leadership wants a young face to replace Mamani, even as attempts may be made by the party to capitalise on the sympathy factor, sources  say.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Umesh Katti Anand Mamani Karnataka elections
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp