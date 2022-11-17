Hindu outfit protests against ‘azaan’ performance at Udupi school

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Activists affiliated to the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) on Wednesday protested against a private school at Shankaranarayana here after its students presented a dance programme with “azaan” (Muslim call for prayer) to mark the inauguration of a taluk-level sports meet at the Government First Grade College ground on Tuesday.

The school management, however, was quick to apologise as it did not want the incident to snowball into a controversy. The Mother Teresa Memorial School at Shankaranarayana had hosted Kundapura taluk-level primary and high school students’ sports meet. School co-founder Shamitha said the students presented a dance programme on the theme “sarva dharma” (all religions) prayers. It started with chanting “Om”, followed by the church bell and “azaan”. The programme ended with “asatoma sadgamaya...”

“It was our mistake to have chosen azaan. We had no intention to hurt the sentiments of the people. We have tendered an apology and will ensure that no such incidents happen in the school in future,” she said. Umesh Shetty, former member of Kundapur taluk panchayat, who participated in the protest, said he was on the stage when the students performed and he objected to it immediately. ‘’We did not want to stage a protest there as there were many students.”

Accordingly, Hindu activists staged a protest at Shankaranarayana on Wednesday condemning the incident and filed a complaint with the BEO. “We raised objections to making Hindu students dance to the azaan call. The principal of the college erred,” he said. Udupi DDPI NK Shivaraj said the school authorities had clarified that the purpose of the dance programme was to promote religious harmony.

