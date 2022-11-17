India to soon come up with Quantum Mission

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prof Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said India will soon launch the Quantum Mission to join the league of technologically advanced countries. He was delivering a plenary talk on ‘Convergence of Technological Revolution - for advancing India’s growth trajectory’ at Bengaluru Tech Summit here on Wednesday.

Prof Sood said a lot of work is being done in quantum communication, quantum simulation, quantum computation and quantum sensing and metrology frontiers. “A quantum revolution is going on in the country and a lot of changes can be expected in the future. Quantum simulator helps to simulate classical phenomena that classical computers cannot do,” he said.

Noting that innovations were being done in the advanced communication technology front, Prof Sood said though 5G technology has already been rolled out, 6G will have many advantages and benefits, but a lot of work has to be done. “India has the potential to create a 1 trillion dollar digital opportunity in the coming years. Metaverse has already started and it will bring changes in many fields, including education in the next three years,” he said.

Besides, Sood said India has emerged as the third largest ecosystem for start-ups but the focus should be on building deep-technology start-ups. “Currently, we have about 3,000 deep-technology start-ups and it should reach at least 7,500 by 2025,” he added.

He also shared details of the One Health Mission, which emphasises the need for a holistic approach to understanding the health of people and animals and to integrate disease surveillance. “Under the mission, there were five clusters and the sixth will be inaugurated in Bengaluru during this summit,” Sood said.

BeST cluster launched

During the session, the Bengaluru Science & Technology (BeST) Cluster, an initiative under the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM – STIAC), was also launched.

