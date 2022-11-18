Home States Karnataka

Weeks after Morbi bridge collapse, Peraje hanging footbridge in Karnataka awaits repairs

The hanging footbridge connects Peraje village with the border village of Aranthodu in Dakshina Kannada. It also connects the two banks of the Payaswini River.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 03:59 PM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: It was no marvel of its times like the ill-fated Morbi bridge, nor is it a tourist attraction. But the hanging footbridge at Amechuru in Peraje panchayat of Madikeri taluk  has helped several farmers stay connected with the rest of the world and earn their livelihood.

The bridge is now, however, in a dilapidated state. Many villagers fear treading on it and believe it is life-threatening. They are demanding immediate repairs.

Though the planks of the footbridge look undamaged, the metal anglers and the ropes holding the bridge have weakened.

Further, the bridge was hit in the 2022 floods and many believe this has made the risk of its collapse that much greater.

The bridge was among the first of the hanging bridges built by the award-winning Bridgeman Girish Bharadwaj in 1989. 

Earlier, in 2019, a tender was called to repair the bridge but the arrival of the pandemic led to that being stalled.

The panchayat officials say repairs will be a costly affair and are waiting for special funds to be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, the villagers remain a worried lot.

