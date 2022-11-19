Home States Karnataka

25-storeyed twin tower to house most govt offices, tender by Dec

It is expected to come up on 8.5 acres near the Anand Rao Circle flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

Published: 19th November 2022

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is all set to call for global tenders to build the prestigious twin tower that is expected to house most of the offices of state and central governments in Bengaluru. Each tower will have 25 floors.

Now, government offices are scattered at different places, including the Multi-storeyed Building next to Vikas Soudha, BMTC terminus at Shanthinagar, Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala, VV Towers, a few more near Anand Rao Circle flyover and other places. To accommodate a majority of these offices at a single place, the twin tower was planned in 2020 when BS Yediyurappa was chief minister. The cabinet too had approved the project.

It is expected to come up on 8.5 acres near the Anand Rao Circle flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore. The plan is to connect the building to the nearby Kempegowda Metro Station with a pathway to Vidhana Soudha via Race Course. It will be taken up under the PPP model and is likely to be completed in 30 months.

PWD Minister CC Patil told TNIE, “CM Basavaraj Bommai has given the approval to call for expression of interest and once done, global tenders will be invited by December-end or early-January.” PWD sources said the proposal had been pending for a long time. “We have already shifted existing departments, including health, from old buildings that are next to the Anand Rao Circle flyover to allow the twin tower work to start. We hope that the work will begin before March next year,” sources said.

