Give one more chance to JDS in 2023: Deve Gowda

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

MULBAGAL: In the 2023 assembly elections, give an opportunity to JDS to undertake an overall development of Karnataka, appealed former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. While addressing a Pancharatna Rathayatra programme in Mulbagal, he said, “When Kumaraswamy was the chief minister, he floated several developmental programmes for Karnataka, especially for farmers. On the same lines, he will promote several more programmes if JDS comes to power.”

Deve Gowda claimed that people are upset with the BJP and Congress, and wants a change, which JDS can offer. Coming down heavily on BJP and Congress, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that as the parties have failed to protect the interest of the people.

Lashing out at opposition leader Siddaramaiah for criticising JDS’ yatra during his recent visit to Kolar, Kumaraswamy said during his tenure as chief minister, farmers from Kolar and Chikkaballapur had taken out a procession to Bengaluru, which he stopped and the farmers were thrashed by police, he said.

The party will fulfill the promises made in the election manifesto by providing health, education, and other development if elected as chief minister with a majority, he said, adding that he has assured Deve Gowda that he will tour the entire state to highlight the party’s programme.

Like BJP and Congress, the JDS is not battling with percentage commission allegations, he said.Speaking on Ettinahole, Kumaraswamy said, “So far, they have spent Rs 13,000 crore for the project. Now, they are saying that another Rs 24,000 crore is required to complete the project.”JDS state president CM Ibrahim said, “Only Kumaraswamy can give a good administration.”

‘REVANNA-LOGY’ PUTS BRAKES ON JDS LISt

V Velayudham @ Kolar: Although the first list of 100 candidates from the JDS was scheduled to be released on Friday, there was an astrological block. Family astrologer HD Revanna warned that the list should not be released during the programme since the day was no auspicious, said former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. All the candidates said that the party gearing up for polls is ready with 100 candidates’ first list that was supposed to be released on Friday.`

“Amid us, we have an astrologer, whose suggestions we cannot overrule. The astrologer is HD Revanna,” he said. Kumaraswamy said that an auspicious moment will be finalised for the release of the list by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at the party office.

