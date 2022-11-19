Home States Karnataka

Karnataka elections: JDS plans to blow poll bugle from Mysuru

Published: 19th November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kickstarting their Pancharathna yatra with a target of winning 123 in the upcoming assembly elections, JDS has also planned a mega rally to begin their poll campaign from Mysuru.

Fomer Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told media persons on Friday that the pancharathna yatra will conclude in Mysuru, where around 15 lakh people including farmers will participate in the rally to be held in the Chamundeshwari constituency.

National parties have let down the people by failing to protect he interest of the state through projects like Mekedatu when more than 450 tmc ft of water has flown to riparian state as against allocation of 170 tmc ft. The state government which announced that the Upper Badra project will be given a national project status, has failed to keep the promise, he said.

JDS will cover 35 villages every day in a constituency, stay in a village to apprise people about their commitment to implement the Pancharatna programmes, he said.

