Home States Karnataka

Panchamasalis gear up for stir in Bengaluru

The community is holding the protest ahead of the Assembly elections, where it will be the deciding factor in 40 seats.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of members of the Panchamasali Lingayat community held a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding reservation, on February 22 | FILE

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Jai Panchamasali’’, the greeting that asserts the Panchamasali identity, does not sound sweet to BJP anymore. The Lingayat sub-sect, which was not so well identified and organised, is holding preparatory meetings in many districts of north Karnataka ahead of a mega-showdown in Bengaluru on December 12. Panchamsalis are demanding reservation under Backward 2A category.

As the numbers could be upwards of 20 lakh, community leaders are thinking of finding a bigger venue than the Bengaluru Palace Grounds for the protest. Panchamsali pontiff Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami convened preparatory meetings on Friday to motivate supporters from Belagavi, Raichur, Koppal and Vijayapura.

The community is holding the protest ahead of the Assembly elections, where it will be the deciding factor in 40 seats.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “Key Lingayat leaders may be leaning towards Congress and it has given rise to suspicion that it is carefully engineered. One should not ignore the shadow of Yediyurappa in these movements. UB Banakar recently quit all posts in BJP and is keen to join Congress and contest from Hirekerur. VL Patil from Yellapur too is eyeing a Congress ticket. Raju Kage is already on board. Yediyurappa’s  silence over the issue has given rise to suspicion that some leaders may have his blessings.”

Most of the constituencies where Panchamasalis are in large numbers are dominated by Lingayat leaders from other sub-sects leading to complaints from the former over being left out, which will not help BJP in the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Panchamasalis
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp