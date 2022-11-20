Home States Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru gears up for Datta Jayanthi

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The district administration is making preparations for the smooth conduct of the Sangh Parivar-sponsored three-day Datta Jayanthi here from December 6. Anasuya Jayanthi and Sankeertana yatra will be held on December 6 by women devotees. The following day, Shobha yatre and dharmic  meet will be held in the city. Datta Jayanthi rituals such as homa, offering of padi, Datta paduka darshan and a religious leaders’ meet will be held at Datta Peeta.

At a preliminary meeting here, deputy commissioner KN Ramesh asked the organisers to provide details such as number of devotees and leaders participating in the Shobha yatra, the routes they take and the number of vehicles expected.

He said facilities such as drinking water, makeshift hospitals and parking zones will be provided. Cleanliness will be maintained at the shrine. Roads leading to Seetalayyangiri, Mullayyanagiri, Galikere and Manikyadhara will be repaired. He directed the KSRTC and RTO officials to make arrangements for government and private buses for the benefit of devotees. He asked the Police Department to make all security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the government has formed an eight-member managing committee, including a Muslim member, to oversee the rituals at the cave shrine.

