Home States Karnataka

Mangalore auto blast: Passenger was involved in Nov 2020 terror graffiti case

Preliminary investigation revealed that he allegedly wanted to plant the IED at a certain place in Mangaluru city, but the explosive went off inside the auto, injuring him and the driver.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mangalore auto blast

A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The passenger in the auto rickshaw which witnessed an explosive blast inside it on Saturday in Mangaluru has been identified as Mohammed Shariq (24), who was earlier involved in the terror graffiti case in Mangaluru in November 2020. He was recently enlarged on bail, sources confirmed to TNIE.

Shariq is from Thirthahalli and was travelling in the auto rickshaw under the fake identity of Prem Raj with a pressure cooker IED that exploded and injured him as well as the driver Purushottam. The blast happened under the Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday evening.

Director General & Inspector General of Police, Praveen Sood on Sunday morning had clarified that it was not an accident but an act of terror.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that he allegedly wanted to plant the IED at a certain target place in Mangaluru city, but the explosive went off inside the auto rickshaw injuring him and the driver. The forensic team, which is carrying a spot investigation, has found a circuit and timer inside the pressure cooker,” sources said.

“On November 19, at around 5.15 pm, an auto rickshaw caught fire injuring the passenger and the auto rickshaw driver Purushottam. Both had suffered some burn injuries and were shifted to the hospital,” Mangaluru city police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Sources also confirmed with TNIE that Shariq had recently travelled to Coimbatore where on October 23, a car with an LPG cylinder in the boot exploded at Kodaimedu killing the driver --- a 29-year-old Jamesha Mubeen. The police had recovered charred remains of Mubeen near the car, a crushed LPG cylinder, two-inch-long iron nails, tiny glass marbles, and a black powder-like substance. The case, which was initially registered and investigated by the TN police, is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after the BJP demanded a probe by a Central agency alleging that it was a terror act.

Meanwhile, police sources said the suspect had obtained a mobile SIM card using the fake Aadhaar card, which was found from the site of explosion.

That SIM card was used everywhere by him, they said.

Recently, a few terror suspects were arrested from Shivamogga including some youth who were in touch with the terror outfit Islamic State (IS) through social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangalore blast auto rickshaw blast
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp