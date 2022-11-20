Home States Karnataka

Mysore: Tank cleaned with ‘gomutra’ after Dalit woman drinks water

The incident came to light after a villager uploaded a video of other residents opening taps and draining water from the tank

A message being put up saying that the tank water is meant for all.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a reprehensible incident, a few villagers belonging to an upper caste drained drinking water from a mini-tank in Heggotara village in Chamarajanagar taluk and cleaned it with gomutra after a Dalit woman drank water from the tank.

The incident came to light after a villager uploaded a video of other residents opening taps and draining water from the tank. After the video went viral, taluk administration officials visited the spot, collected details and submitted a report to the tahsildar.

The incident occurred during a wedding of Dalits at the village on Friday. The bride’s relatives from Sargur in HD Kote taluk had arrived at the village for the ceremony. After consuming food, they were walking towards the bus stand when one of the women drank water from the tank on Lingayat Beedhi. A man from the area called others and they all berated the woman for sullying the water in the tank.

After the woman left the village, the residents of Lingayat Beedhi opened the taps of the tank, released all the water and cleaned it with gomutra. The village accountant and revenue inspector visited the village on Saturday and received a complaint from the SC youth.

Chamarajanagar Tahsildar IE Basavaraj said he has collected details from officers and directed the social welfare department assistant director to conduct a probe and submit a report. Action will be taken against the guilty, he added.

