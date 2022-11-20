Home States Karnataka

Voter data theft: Electoral officer sends Congress letter to ECI

A delegation of Siddararamaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president DK Shivakumar met the CEO earlier in the morning.

Published: 20th November 2022

Congress leaders meet Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena to seek a judicial probe into allegations of  tampering with voter data, in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission forwarded the Congress party’s memorandum seeking a judicial probe into the alleged tampering and stealing of voter data to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday after a delegation from the opposition party met the chief electoral officer.

“We have forwarded the memorandum submitted by them (Congress) to ECI as it was addressed to them,” said Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena. In the meantime, the Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru has started the probe, he added.

“We asked the CEO whether he could order a judicial probe into the scam, and he said he will come back to us after consulting ECI. If the state election commission doesn’t respond to our demand adequately, we will approach ECI,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddararamaiah said.

“Apprehensive of losing the 2023 polls, BJP is involved in tampering with the voter data. In spite of this, we will romp home after the polls. But for the people to have faith in the system and election commission, those involved in the scam should get exposed,” he said.

A delegation of Siddararamaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president DK Shivakumar met the CEO earlier in the morning. They demanded filing of an FIR against the Bengaluru district returning officer and concerned returning officers of Assembly constituencies in the BBMP jurisdiction on criminal charges as they have allegedly issued Booth Level Officers’ (BLOs) identity cards to those employed on contract by the NGO Chilume that allegedly collected the data of over one crore electorates. 

