Home States Karnataka

Voter ID theft: Wives of two accused grilled for 20 hours

The police said the director, Kempegowda, was detained on the outskirts of Bengaluru late Saturday evening for questioning.

Published: 20th November 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The probe into the voter data theft case picked up pace as the police on Saturday evening detained one of the directors of Chilume NGO, which is accused of tampering with the data of voters. The police also questioned wives of Chilume directors for over 20 hours for allegedly helping their spouses in destroying evidence pertaining to the case.

The police said the director, Kempegowda, was detained on the outskirts of Bengaluru late Saturday evening for questioning. On Friday midnight, Shruthi, wife of Kempegowda and Aishwarya, wife of another accused Ravikumar, were picked up for questioning and quizzed till Saturday evening. Both women were let off after being issued notices to appear for questioning on Sunday. The police are hunting for Ravikumar.

Chilume Trust, engaged by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) exercise has been accused of tampering with voters data. The BBMP had filed a complaint at Halasuru Gate and Kadugodi police stations. 

Two accused sent to 8-day police custody

“Both the directors are relatives and had set up the Chilume Trust in 2015. The directors allegedly took the digital video recorder (DVR) and other documents with them and fled,” said a police official. Shruthi, who has a three-month-old baby, was taken to a farmhouse at T Begur near Nelamangala for ‘mahazar’ as the directors had allegedly taken the documents to the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the 37th ACMM Court in Bengaluru remanded two accused -- Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad -- in 8-day police custody on Saturday. As the raids were underway, BBMP Special Commissioner (Administration) S Rangappa said another accused, Lokesh, is absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
voter ID theft Karnataka
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp