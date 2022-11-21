Congress to counter BJP Dalit outreach with ‘Aikyata’ meet 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the BJP is jubilant over having successfully organised the ST community ‘Navachaitanya Samavesha’ in Ballari, the Congress leadership held marathon deliberations with SC/ST leaders at a private hotel here on Sunday.

Threat to the Constitution of India, diversion of funds meant for the welfare of SC/STs, lack of sanction for borewells under Gangakalyana scheme and other issues were discussed at the preliminary meeting, that suggested holding an SC/ST ‘Aikyata Samavesha’ in the last week of December. Stopping disbursal of scholarship funds and stipends, and not filling up job backlog was also discussed.

“It will be a state-level event and we plan to organise over 10 lakh people. The venues suggested are Kolar, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga and coastal region,” a leader told TNIE. KPCC president D K Shivakumar suggested that it should held away from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ballari, Raichur or Davanagere as Siddaramaiah’s birthday and Rahul Gandhi’s yatra were already held there.

“The BJP is against the Constitution and principles of Dr B R Ambedkar, but is trying to take credit for the hike in SC/ST quota from 15 to 17 per cent and 3 to 7 per cent. Awareness will be created on how the saffron party is ‘anti-Dalit’,” said one leader. Creating awareness about allocation of funds for the welfare of SC/STs and waiving of loans during the Siddaramaiah regime was also discussed.

The Bommai government is not amending the Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands (PTCL) Act, 1978, or ensuring that SC/STs get back land granted to them by the government but sold to other communities.

Teams will be set up at the state and district levels to tour the region and meet community members, informed B G Ningaraju, a participant.

The party aims to win most of the 51 seats, including 36 reserved for SCs and 15 STs. “Since Mallikarjuna Kharge is the AICC president, we should take it seriously and win more seats,” former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said.

