Mangaluru auto blast: Probe hints at terror angle, says CM Bommai  

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the bomb blast in Mangaluru prima facie looks like an act of terror and the suspect who was injured in the blast had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

On October 23, a youth was charred to death when a cylinder exploded in a moving car in Coimbatore. The case is being probed by the NIA. As per preliminary investigation by the police, it is confirmed that there is a terror link to the Mangaluru blast and probing teams will unearth the network behind it, the CM told reporters here.

He said an IED exploded in a pressure cooker in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening injuring the auto driver and the passenger. “Both of them are being treated in a hospital. The police have taken up this case seriously and started an investigation. It looks like LED-like equipment has been used in this incident. Upon checking the records of the individual, it is revealed that the Aadhaar card was fake. Prima facie it as an act of terror,” Bommai elaborated.

“As the injured are recuperating in hospital, more information will be procured from them. As this individual had visited several places, including Coimbatore, he may have links with terrorist groups. This information has been shared by police after a preliminary probe. Any links of this blast with the banned PFI will be known after a thorough investigation,” he said.

“IED material has also been recovered from the blast site. The government will unearth the entire network. Action will be taken against those involved in the blast,” he added. Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, said it is suspected that terror outfits are behind the Mangaluru blast. “A joint probe by the state and central agencies is on. The injured are in the hospital. They are not in a condition to speak. I hope that more details will emerge in a day or two,” he said.

BALLARI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the bomb blast in Mangaluru prima facie looks like an act of terror and the suspect who was injured in the blast had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. On October 23, a youth was charred to death when a cylinder exploded in a moving car in Coimbatore. The case is being probed by the NIA. As per preliminary investigation by the police, it is confirmed that there is a terror link to the Mangaluru blast and probing teams will unearth the network behind it, the CM told reporters here. He said an IED exploded in a pressure cooker in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening injuring the auto driver and the passenger. “Both of them are being treated in a hospital. The police have taken up this case seriously and started an investigation. It looks like LED-like equipment has been used in this incident. Upon checking the records of the individual, it is revealed that the Aadhaar card was fake. Prima facie it as an act of terror,” Bommai elaborated. “As the injured are recuperating in hospital, more information will be procured from them. As this individual had visited several places, including Coimbatore, he may have links with terrorist groups. This information has been shared by police after a preliminary probe. Any links of this blast with the banned PFI will be known after a thorough investigation,” he said. “IED material has also been recovered from the blast site. The government will unearth the entire network. Action will be taken against those involved in the blast,” he added. Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, said it is suspected that terror outfits are behind the Mangaluru blast. “A joint probe by the state and central agencies is on. The injured are in the hospital. They are not in a condition to speak. I hope that more details will emerge in a day or two,” he said.