Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru auto blast: Probe hints at terror angle, says CM Bommai  

Any link with the banned PFI will be known after a thorough investigation, says Bommai

Published: 21st November 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar and other top police officers inspect the autorickshaw in which the blast occured, in Mangaluru on Sunday

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the bomb blast in Mangaluru prima facie looks like an act of terror and the suspect who was injured in the blast had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

On October 23, a youth was charred to death when a cylinder exploded in a moving car in Coimbatore. The case is being probed by the NIA. As per preliminary investigation by the police, it is confirmed that there is a terror link to the Mangaluru blast and probing teams will unearth the network behind it, the CM told reporters here.

He said an IED exploded in a pressure cooker in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening injuring the auto driver and the passenger. “Both of them are being treated in a hospital. The police have taken up this case seriously and started an investigation. It looks like LED-like equipment has been used in this incident. Upon checking the records of the individual, it is revealed that the Aadhaar card was fake. Prima facie it as an act of terror,” Bommai elaborated.

“As the injured are recuperating in hospital, more information will be procured from them. As this individual had visited several places, including Coimbatore, he may have links with terrorist groups. This information has been shared by police after a preliminary probe. Any links of this blast with the banned PFI will be known after a thorough investigation,” he said. 

“IED material has also been recovered from the blast site. The government will unearth the entire network. Action will be taken against those involved in the blast,” he added.  Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, said it is suspected that terror outfits are behind the Mangaluru blast. “A joint probe by the state and central agencies is on. The injured are in the hospital. They are not in a condition to speak. I hope that more details will emerge in a day or two,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp