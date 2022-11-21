Home States Karnataka

Voter data theft: Police arrest techie in Bengaluru

The Ulsoor Gate police earlier arrested a software engineer, who had developed the Digital Sameeksha app.

Published: 21st November 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 12:52 PM

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special team from the Ulsoor Gate police station on Sunday arrested K Ravikumar, who is the founder-director of the NGO Chilume Trust that is allegedly involved in the voter's list scam. Ravikumar went missing soon after an FIR was registered in the case on Friday and he was caught on Lalbagh Road.

The Ulsoor Gate police earlier arrested a software engineer, who had developed the Digital Sameeksha app.  A senior police officer said technical analysis experts are interrogating the engineer, who had uploaded a video on social media and explained how to update their details on voter ID lists. The application allows sharing of feedback about the MLA of each constituency.

Voters list scam NGO Chilume Trust Digital Sameeksha app
