Concern over blast occurring on day of CM Bommai’s visit to Mangaluru

MANGALURU: While the sensational auto rickshaw blast case is getting a lot of traction and the Karnataka police are investigating every possible angle, a matter of concern expressed is that the blast occurred on the day Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was visiting Mangaluru.

Just hours before the low-intensity blast occurred at 5.15 pm on Saturday, Bommai had arrived in Mangaluru at 11 am and attended the event of unveiling the statue of freedom fighter Kedambady Rammayya Gowda, and left by 3.30 pm. The venue is 10 kilometers from where the blast occurred.

Dakshina Kannada BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri told The New Indian Express that it is a major concern that the blast occurred within a couple of hours of the CM’s visit. “As per preliminary investigation, the blast case is not accidental but an act of terror. During the CM’s tour, the blast has occurred and it is shocking for us.”

He said it was fortunate that a major mishap was averted, but pointed out that the coastal region was becoming a haven for terrorists and terror activities. Moodbidri said it was impossible that the blast accused Mohhamed Shariq could have no local support, and that people need to be extremely cautious about it. “We have faith in the police department that they will unearth the whole ecosystem behind it and put an end to terror activities. The questioning of the accused will reveal where exactly he wanted to plant the bomb,” he said.

“This is only to create fear in the minds of people and their attempt to show that they will continue with their terror acts. But they will not be successful in their attempts and the government is taking strict measures against such activities and those indulging in it,” he said.

BLAST ACCUSED USED BITCOINS

ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar said Shariq was frequently dealing with bitcoins and they will investigate further how he was getting this currency. “His handler Arafat Ali is in Dubai and we are trying to find out if anyone was sending money to Shariq and the support he got from outside. We are investigating who is funding Shariq and who knowingly harboured and sheltered him.”

ACCUSED WORE THREE SHIRTS?

Sources and witnesses have alleged that the accused Shariq wore three shirts one on top of the other while carrying the pressure cooker with the bomb timer-circuit installed in it. “This is to change clothes to hoodwink the cops. He would change clothes every time he changed vehicles. This was to make it difficult for the police to track his movements through CCTV cameras,” said a source.

