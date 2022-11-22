Govt has not decided on handing over Mangaluru blast probe to NIA: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the government has not taken any decision on handing over the Mangaluru autorickshaw terror blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said the accused, who was injured in the blast, is being treated. “There is a pipe in his throat and he cannot speak. His family members have confirmed his identity. We have given details to the NIA, but have not taken any decision to hand over the case to the central agency,” he added.

The police have collected personal details of the accused and are probing his connections with various places. “After knowing his identity, the police are collecting more details, including his contacts, and old cases, if any. The police are checking if there is any organisation behind him. Once they get details, they will take further action,”he added.

On Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah blaming the state government’s for failure of law and order, Bomma said, “When Siddaramiah was chief minister, many such cases occurred. He cannot blame law and order for the present incident.”

NIA team visits Mysuru

A five-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Mysuru on Sunday night and began investigation into the Mangaluru bomb blast after it was revealed that the prime suspect identified as H Mohammed Shariq (24) was staying in a rented house in the city. It is also suspected that Shariq, a BCom graduate, underwent training in mobile phone repair in Mysuru.

The NIA team will investigate the antecedents, contacts and places visited by Shariq in Mysuru. The team visited Shariq’s room in Lokanayaknagar which he had taken on rent using fake documents. The NIA also took information about many incriminating material that were found in his room and other vital clues recovered by the police, bomb disposal squad and forensic teams who raided the room on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mysuru police continued to question Shariq’s friend who is said to have supplied mobile phones and has found that the former had extensively visited Tamil Nadu since the last couple of months.

Also, intelligence network in Mysuru, including CCB officials and special branch, are collecting information on new tenants and keeping a strict vigil.

KARNATAKA POLICE TEAM VISITS COIMBATORE, DORMITORY SHUT

A special team of the Mangaluru Police visited Coimbatore on Monday as part of the investigation into the cooker bomb blast that injured two people, including the main suspect Mohammed Shariq, on Saturday. The five-member team headed by an inspector visited a dormitory in Coimbatore where Shariq had stayed a few days in September. They questioned the dormitory owner and the staff for more than an hour. Also, they visited a mobile shop at Gandhipuram where a SIM card was purchased after producing Aadhaar details of Surendran (28) of Thummanatty in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris and questioned the shopkeeper. The Coimbatore police closed the dormitory for investigation purpose on Monday. According to sources, another team from Mangaluru visited the native of Surendran on Monday. Surendran, who worked as a school teacher in a private school in Coimbatore and helped the Shariq for purchasing the SIM card which was used by him, was taken to Mangaluru by a special team of Tamil Nadu police for investigation, sources said.

