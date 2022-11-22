Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Final decision on milk price in two days

After a meeting with KMF officials, Bommai said he has sought details from them, including the price of milk and curd in other states.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Milk Cans

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is likely to take a final decision on milk price after two days, as the Karnataka Milk Federation has sought time to fix the milk and curd price hike. CM Basavaraj Bommai has directed KMF not to increase the price by Rs 3, but also not cause a loss to either farmers or consumers. KMF has sought two days time, he said.

After a meeting with KMF officials, Bommai said he has sought details from them, including the price of milk and curd in other states. “I asked them about KMF’s production cost and why they want to increase the price. I also sought to know what measures they have taken to reduce and stop leakage of milk,” he said.

“Milk price keeps changing from time to time, but there are private players who will gain,” he reportedly told the officials. When asked why the government is interfering with KMF’s decision, he said KMF, “We are giving them subsidy. We are also using milk for our Ksheera Bhagya scheme. Moreover, it is the duty of the government to think of both farmers and customers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milk Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Milk Federation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp